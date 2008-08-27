NSFW: USB-Powered MIA Vibrator Is Discreet, Has No On-Board Storage

Fleshbot's got a review up of LELO's MIA, which is a discreet (albeit vibrator purple) USB-powered vibrator. Is it good? Lux sure thinks so, and compliments it on its "several levels of vibration as well as three different settings of pulse patterns," something usually not found in smaller, non cricket bat-sized vibes.

What disappointed her was the removal of the iPod-like touch controls, but the ability to vibe one out with something you have in your purse really makes up for it. That's one thing guys would gladly give up the ability to stand up and pee for: wanking one out at work without having your coworkers come in and ask about the spooky ghost. [Fleshbot]