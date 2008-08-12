Notes: Why Is StreetView Getting So Much Negative Press?

When Google launched its StreetView service in Australia last week, I thought it was a fairly cut and dry story - street-level imaging around a large chunk of Australia, which lets you play virtual tourist and waste an afteroon browsing through addresses you know, hoping to spot yourself or some one you know.

How wrong I was.

Since the launch, there have been countless stories focusing on the privacy concerns raised by the introduction of StreetView. And while that's not a bad thing in itself, in some (if not many) examples, the articles in question seem to be creating more controversy than there actually is.