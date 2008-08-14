Nokia's Weirdest Clip Ever Made Might Just Be It

Nokia's teaser site that promised the weirdest clip ever made has just coughed up that video in question, and yeah, it's pretty damn weird. The first puzzle is almost impossible to solve by non-brute force methods if you don't have a Nokia phone, but if you do, it's a matter of watching the video and plugging in the symbols in the correct order. For those of you who don't want to try it for themselves, you can see the video after the jump. We're still unclear what phone this is teasing for. [Open At Own Risk]