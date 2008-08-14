How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia's Weirdest Clip Ever Made Might Just Be It

Nokia's teaser site that promised the weirdest clip ever made has just coughed up that video in question, and yeah, it's pretty damn weird. The first puzzle is almost impossible to solve by non-brute force methods if you don't have a Nokia phone, but if you do, it's a matter of watching the video and plugging in the symbols in the correct order. For those of you who don't want to try it for themselves, you can see the video after the jump. We're still unclear what phone this is teasing for. [Open At Own Risk]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles