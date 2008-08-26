How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia's N96 Now Official, Quad-Band and HSDPA

After much leaking of information, Nokia's N96 slider mobile phone is now official. It's a quad-band, US 3G-enabled (WCDMA) phone with a 2.8-inch screen, 16GB of built-in memory, a 5-megapixel Carl-Zeiss Tessar lens, A-GPS and 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi. The media-player functions of the phone get their own dedicated slide-out keypad, as we knew. It's due out in the last quarter of the year, and pricing is estimated by Nokia at around US$810. Full specs are below.

Technical profile:
WCDMA 850/1900 (HSDPA)
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
4 x 2.2 x 0.7-inches (local depth up to 0.8-inches)
4.4 ounces
2.8-inch QVGA Display (240 x 320 pixels) with up to 16 million colors
Nokia BL-5F battery, 950 mAh

Media:
16 MB on-board memory
Expandable via microSD slot
MPEG-4/SP MPEG-4 AVC/H.264
Up to 30 fps, up to VGA resolution
(scaled max QVGA on device, SDT on TV-out)
Windows Media (WMV9) up to CIF @ 30fps
Flash Lite 3.0 / Flash Video in browser
MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC+, WMA

Main Camera:
Carl Zeiss Tessar lens
Up to 5 megapixels (2592 x 1944) JPEG/EXIF
MPEG-4 VGA (640 x 380) at up to 30 fps
F.28 Aperture
5.2mm Focal length
Dual LED camera flash and video light

Operating Times:
Talk time Up to 160 mins (3G), 230 mins (GSM)
Standby time Up to 200 hrs (3G), 230 hrs (GSM)
Video playback Up to 5 hours (offline mode)
Music playback Up to 14 hours (offline mode)

Connectivity & Data Services:
WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g with UPnP support
Micro-USB connector, hi-speed USB 2.0
3.5mm stereo headphone plug and TV-out support (PAL/NTSC)
Bluetooth wireless technology 2.0 with A2DP stereo audio,
enhanced data rates
GPS receiver with support for assisted GPS (A-GPS)

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles