Nokia's N96 Now Official, Quad-Band and HSDPA

After much leaking of information, Nokia's N96 slider mobile phone is now official. It's a quad-band, US 3G-enabled (WCDMA) phone with a 2.8-inch screen, 16GB of built-in memory, a 5-megapixel Carl-Zeiss Tessar lens, A-GPS and 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi. The media-player functions of the phone get their own dedicated slide-out keypad, as we knew. It's due out in the last quarter of the year, and pricing is estimated by Nokia at around US$810. Full specs are below.

Technical profile:

WCDMA 850/1900 (HSDPA)

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

4 x 2.2 x 0.7-inches (local depth up to 0.8-inches)

4.4 ounces

2.8-inch QVGA Display (240 x 320 pixels) with up to 16 million colors

Nokia BL-5F battery, 950 mAh

Media:

16 MB on-board memory

Expandable via microSD slot

MPEG-4/SP MPEG-4 AVC/H.264

Up to 30 fps, up to VGA resolution

(scaled max QVGA on device, SDT on TV-out)

Windows Media (WMV9) up to CIF @ 30fps

Flash Lite 3.0 / Flash Video in browser

MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC+, WMA

Main Camera:

Carl Zeiss Tessar lens

Up to 5 megapixels (2592 x 1944) JPEG/EXIF

MPEG-4 VGA (640 x 380) at up to 30 fps

F.28 Aperture

5.2mm Focal length

Dual LED camera flash and video light

Operating Times:

Talk time Up to 160 mins (3G), 230 mins (GSM)

Standby time Up to 200 hrs (3G), 230 hrs (GSM)

Video playback Up to 5 hours (offline mode)

Music playback Up to 14 hours (offline mode)

Connectivity & Data Services:

WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g with UPnP support

Micro-USB connector, hi-speed USB 2.0

3.5mm stereo headphone plug and TV-out support (PAL/NTSC)

Bluetooth wireless technology 2.0 with A2DP stereo audio,

enhanced data rates

GPS receiver with support for assisted GPS (A-GPS)