Nokia's Jeppe Web-Controlled Videoconfrencing Bot Makes Meetings Even More Fun

That is, if you're excited about the prospect of talking to a creepy joker-faced white beetle with eye holes as hollow as your soul when you're around the conference table. The folks at the Nokia Research Center's Smart Spaces lab are actually intending this design concept for home use, but I can see a lot more interesting potential for it zooming around a tabletop, knocking over the CFO's coffee and looking all demonically cute. On the bright side, the Roomba wannabe will be controllable via the Web with an app for Nokia's Linux internet tablets, and it conferences via Google Talk. See it in action in this vid from Nokia HQ, complete with an adorable skit by some Finnish Nokians trying to act natural around the thing while doing dishes.

The interface on an N800 tablet:

And the video:

[Nokia Smart Spaces Lab via Reg Hardware]

