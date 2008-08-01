Nokia Slashes Mobile Phone Prices as Much as 10%

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Trying to put pressure on their competition, or feeling the pressure from increasing Samsung and LG market share, Nokia has reduced many handset prices by 10%—mostly music and media phones—but also making discounts across the whole portfolio. Analyst and Sean Connery-fan David Hallden calls the move a Crazy Ivan:

This is basically a way to run away from competition. You're putting a lot of pressure on your less competitive peers. I think they're doing a Crazy Ivan.

And we think you are watching too many submarine movies lately, David, but you may be right. In any case, cheaper phones are good for everyone. [Reuters]

