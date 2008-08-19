Nokia Pimps 8800 Mobile Phone With Carbon Arte Version

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia's just come up with a new entry in its Arte series of "jazzed up" mobile phones with the 8800 Carbon Arte. The old slider phone now has panels of carbon fibre in its front and rear faces, along with titanium and stainless steel. Internally it looks like the phone is pretty much unchanged, though now its storage has been bumped up to 4GB from 1GB. It remains a tri-band GSM phone, though, and Nokia expects it to hit the shops in Europe by the end of the year for around US$1,600. [Phone Arena]

