Nokia N79 and N85 Roll Out Officially, With US 3G Aboard

After yesterday's dribble of info, Nokia's upcoming N79 and N85 are official now, and do indeed carry WCDMA support for US 3G goodness. The N79 has a 2.4-inch screen, 5-megapixel camera and comes with a 4GB microSD card in the box for storage, while the N85 has a 2.6-inch OLED screen, 5-megapixel cam and 8GB of microSD card storage shipped with it. Both also come preloaded with "10 made-for-mobile N-Gage" games and have FM transmitters aboard, for streaming your music over a nearby radio. Full specs below. Update: the N79 is due to cost around US$515 and the N85 will be around US$660, both expecting to ship in October.

Nokia N79

• Personalise your device with 3 Xpress-on™ smart covers

included inbox, with automatically matching wallpaper

themes

• Automatically change from portrait to landscape with

orientation sensor

• Easily navigate using the NaviWheel™

• Geotagging of pictures captured, and view them on a map

• Organize photos by albums and tags, and

synchronise with PC

• Upload and share pictures and videos directly toOvi and the web

• Enjoy great audio through standard 3.5 mm jack

headphones, built-in 3D stereo speakers or Bluetooth

technology

• Digital music player with support for playlist editing,

equalizer and categorized access to your music collection

• Synchronise and manage music with Nokia Music client

• Integrated FM transmitter and FM receiver

• Search, browse and purchase songs online inNokia Music Store

• Built-in GPS with A-GPS support and integrated 3-month

navigation license

• Multimedia city guides and navigation services available

for purchase. Drive: voice guided car navigation,

or Walk: pedestrian guidance for walking routes

Connectivity & Data Services

• GPS receiver with support for assisted GPS (A-GPS)

Full-screen video playback to view downloaded,

streamed or recorded video clips

• Access internet video feeds through Nokia Video Center

• Transfer videos from compatible PC,

using Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Games:

• N-Gage™ experience and one free game activation

voucher

• Try and buy from a broad catalog of innovative, made-for-

mobile titles that feature connectivity and stunning

graphics

• Titles developed by leading publishers

Technical Profile

System: WCDMA900/2100 (HSDPA), EGSM900,

GSM850/1800/1900 MHz (EGPRS)

User Interface: S60 3rd Edition, Feature Pack 2

Dimensions: 110 x 49 x 15 mm (L x W x H)

Weight: 97 g

Display: 2.4 inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) with up to

16 million colors

Battery: Nokia Battery BL-6F, 1200 mAh

Media

Memory: Up to 50 MB internal user memory,

4GB in-box micro SD memory card

Video playback: MPEG-4, H.264/AVC, H.263/3GPP,

RealVideo 8/9/10, WMV

Up to 30 fps, up to VGA resolution

Music playback: MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC+, WMA orientation sensor

Main Camera

Lens: Carl Zeiss Tessar™

Image capture: Up to 5 megapixels (2584 x 1938)

JPEG/EXIF (16.7 million/24-bit color)

Video capture: MPEG-4 VGA (640 x 480) at up to 30 fps

Aperture: F2.8

Focal length: 5.2 mm

Operating Times

Talk time: Up to 210 min (3G), 330 min (GSM)

Standby time: Up to 400 hrs (3G), 370 hrs (GSM)

Video playback: Up to 5 hours (offline mode)

Connectivity & Data Services

• WLAN IEEE 802.11b/g with UPnP support

• Micro-USB connector, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

• 3.5mm stereo headphone plug and

TV-out support (PAL/NTSC)

• Bluetooth wireless technology 2.0 and

enhanced data rates (EDR)

Nokia N85

• Watch high-quality video on the 2.6 inch OLED display

• Full-screen video playback to view downloaded, streamed

or recorded video clips

• Access internet video feeds through

Nokia Video Center

• Transfer videos from a compatible PC,

using Hi-Speed USB 2.0

• Enjoy great audio through standard 3.5 mm jack

headphones, built-in 3D stereo speakers or Bluetooth

technology

• Easily control playback with the dedicated media keys

• Integrated FM transmitter and FM receiver

• Search, browse and purchase songs online in Nokia Music

Store

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS) provides fast and accurate location

information

• Multimedia city guides and navigation services available

for purchase.

• Drive: voice guided car navigation, or Walk: pedestrian-

optimised turn-by-turn guidance. Integrated 3-month

navigation licence inbox

• More than 15 million points of interest with Nokia Maps 2.0

• Geotagging of captured pictures, and online sharing

• Organize photos by albums and tags, and synchronize

with PC

• Upload and share pictures and videos directly to Share on

Ovi or 3rd party services directly to the web

• N-Gage™ experience.

• Try and buy from a broad catalog of innovative, made-for-

mobile titles that feature connectivity and stunning

graphics

• Titles developed by leading publishers

• At least 10 games preloaded and one free game activation

voucher

Technical Profile

System: WCDMA 2100/1900/900+GSM

850/900/1800/1900

WCDMA 2100/1900/850+GSM

850/900/1800/1900

User Interface: S60 3rd Edition, Feature Pack 2

Multimedia Menu

Dimensions: 103 x 50 x 16 mm (L x W x H)

Weight: 128 g

Display: AM OLED 2.6 inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels)

with up to 16 million colors

Battery: Nokia Battery BL-5K, 1200 mAh

Media

Memory: Up to 74 MB internal dynamic memory,

up to 78 MB internal NAND flash memory,

8 GB in-box micro SD memory card

Video playback: MPEG-4, H.264/AVC, H.263/3GPP,

RealVideo 8/9/10, WMV

30 fps, VGA resolution

Music playback: MP3, AAC, eAAC, eAAC+, WMA

Main Camera

Optics: Carl Zeiss Tessar™

Image capture: 5 Megapixels (2584 x 1938)

JPEG/EXIF (16.7 million/24-bit color)

Video capture: MPEG-4 VGA (640 x 480) at up to 30 fps

Aperture: F2.8

Focal length: 5.45 mm

Flash: Dual LED camera flash and video lightMaps and Navigation:

Operating Times

Talk time: Up to 270 min (3G), 410 min (GSM)

Standby time: Up to 360 hrs (3G), 360 hrs (GSM)

Video call: Up to 160 min

Video playback: Up to 7 hours (QVGA, 15fps)

Music playback: Up to 30 hours (offline mode) Photos:

Connectivity & Data Services

• WLAN IEEE 802.11b/g with UPnP support

• Micro-USB connector, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

• 3.5mm stereo headphone plug and

TV-out support (PAL/NTSC)

• Bluetooth Specification 2.0 and

Bluetooth stereo audio support

• GPS receiver with support for assisted GPS (A-GPS)