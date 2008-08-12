Nokia 5610 XPressMusic Mobile Phone Available Now From T-Mobile

It's been floating around for quite some time, but it appears that the Nokia 5610 XPressMusic phone is finally ready to land on T-Mobile USA with a US$99 price tag (after rebate). T-Mobile has also announced the availability of the 5310 XPressMusic Phone in a new black and silver finish for US$50. Both phones are available now in stores and online. Full press release after the break.

Nokia 5610 XpressMusic Rocks on to the Scene with T-Mobile USA

New black and silver Nokia 5310 XpressMusic also joins the XpressMusic family

NEW YORK - August 11, 2008 - Expanding the popular XpressMusic product line, the all-new Nokia 5610 XpressMusic and Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, in a new black finish with silver accents, are available today exclusively in the U.S. from T-Mobile USA. Similar to the Nokia 5310 music features, the Nokia 5610 is outfitted with the most wanted, music-friendly features including easy-to-use external music controls, packaged in a new, compact slider design.

The Nokia 5610 XpressMusic comes ready to rock with an included wired stereo headset, a USB cable for side-loading music and a 2 GB memory card. Its unique music slider key makes accessing music easy with just a flick of the thumb. Aluminium side panels accent the high gloss finish and large 2.2-inch, 16 million colour display. Customers can choose from two colour options: black with red accents and white with silver side accents.

In addition, the Nokia 5610 XpressMusic delivers crystal clear sound quality, up to 22 hours of music playback and a memory capacity for up to 3,000 songs on an optional 4GB microSD card*. More than just a phone and music player, the Nokia 5610 also features a high-quality 3.2 megapixel camera with autofocus and dual LED flash.

Adding to the colorful palette of Nokia 5310 XpressMusic options, the device is now also available in a cool black finish with silver accents. The thin and lightweight Nokia 5310 in silver has all the familiar features of the original device including a music player with dedicated external music controls, stereo Bluetooth connectivity, 2.0 megapixel camera, up to 18 hours of music playback and a memory capacity for up to 3,000 songs* on an optional 4GB microSD card. The new black and silver model joins the line of Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phones already available in three colour combinations exclusively from

T-Mobile: black/red, black/purple and black/orange.

"Music is one of many entertainment experiences Nokia offers consumers who enjoy the ease of having a multifunctional device with them wherever they go," said Frank Vium, Vice President of Sales, Nokia USA. "Now with the addition of the Nokia 5610 XpressMusic phone and the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone in black/silver, music lovers across the United States have even more choice - great colours and compelling forms in a sleek package."

Key Features of the Nokia 5610 XpressMusic:

•Music player with dedicated music slider key

•3.2 megapixel camera with autofocus and dual LED flash

•Video capture and playback

•MP3 and video ring tones

•Stereo Bluetooth connectivity

•FM radio

•2 GB micro-SD card included in box (support for up to 4 GB)

•Digital music player (supports AAC, eAAC+, MP3 and WMA formats)

•2.2 inch QVGA 240 x 320 display with up to 16 million colors

•Stereo wired headset

•3.5 mm headphone jack, compatible for use with most music player earphones

•Hands free speaker

•Voice dialing, voice commands and voice recorder

•Quad-band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz; GSM/GPRS/EDGE

•Dimensions: 3.88 in x 1.91 in x 0.67 inches; 3.92 oz