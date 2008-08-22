No 160GB PS3 For Australia, PlayTV Pushed Back To 2009

You know all those big Playstation announcements that Sony made yesterday out of Liepzig? Well the local branch of Playstation has dropped some info on what they mean locally, and the bad news is that when it comes to getting the latest and greatest, Australia is on a severe time delay.

For a start, we're not getting the 160GB PS3. Considering we're only just getting the 80GB model next week, this doesn't come as a complete surprise, especially considering Sony's willingness to let users swap in their own hard drives. But having a higher-end model might have been nice for hardcore gamers, especially if we see the same Rock Band 2 features appear on Playstation (and we actually get Rock Band 1 or 2 at some point, I guess).

The new PSP-3000 drops on October 16 for $299.95, and the wireless keyboard peripheral will land by the end of the year for an undisclosed sum.But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the press release is the mention that both PlayTV and the new VidZone service are scheduled to launch in Oz in the first half of 2009. That goes against what Sony told us a few months ago in regard to PlayTV, but at least they're still committed to launching the product over here at all. Who knows, when they do get around to launching it, we may see it bundled with a 160GB PS3 anyway - even 80GB isn't going to go very far for a HD PVR, so the move would make sense.

Press release junkies, here you go: