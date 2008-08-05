How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nintendo Wants To Make Wii MotionPlus As Cheap As Possible

Nintendo's President Iwata, the man who wants US customers to believe that there will be a Wii shortage this Christmas not caused by Nintendo themselves, has just said that they want the Wii MotionPlus to be as cheap as possible because it doesn't cost too much to manufacture. How cheap? They're not sure yet. We did the calculations, and if the MotionPlus is is US$15, that'll bump the Wii up to in between the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in terms of "total" pricing. Will you be forced to buy one?

Mr. Iwata: There will be games that will be enhanced by the Wii Motion Plus as well as games that can only be played with it. Users will need four if they have four controllers, but we're going to try to offer it for as little as possible. We haven't announced the price yet, but the cost of making the Wii Motion Plus is not that much, so I think we can make it very affordable.

Maybe yes, maybe no. It depends on what games you play, and if you only play Wii Sports and Wii Play, you won't need to pick up another add-on for your Wiimotes. [WSJ via Kotaku]

