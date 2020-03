Yes, my friends, someone has made a bikini that vaguely resembles a classic NES controller. And suddenly that topless beach sounds a whole lot less appealing. Of course, one day women will go nude except for a pair of gloves. And in that era, we'll be obsessed with thumb to index cleavage (making the Power Glove the de facto sexy accessory). Bonus pic:

Make sure to hit the comments for all of the inevitable Konami code jokes. [Complex via Kotaku]