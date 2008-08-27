Nikon D90 Available For Pre-Order From Circuit City, HD Movie Mode Confirmed

Good ol' Circuit City has jumped the gun on the official D90 announcement and has put it up for pre-order. Release date is listed as September 5, and the price and most of the specs listed on the product page we already knew, but CC's page confirms that the movie mode will in fact record in HD (aspect ratio and actual resolution we still don't know), as was rumoured. Also we learn that the sensor is a 12.3 MP CMOS, not a CCD as was used in the D80, D60 and down the line—so that looks like a good sign in the noise-reduction department, if the amazing D700's larger CMOS is any indication. Bounce all of that on top of the great specs we saw before, and it's a pretty solid D80 upgrade at US$1299. This thing is bound to go official before the week is up, possibly as soon as tomorrow. See the full product description below. UPDATE: It's been pulled. [Thanks, Dan!]

Features

12.3-megapixel CMOS sensor: This Nikon D90 camera body features a DX-format CMOS image sensor that provides the highest level of performance. Its integrated A/D converter enables selection between 12-bit and 14-bit conversions. The sensor design supports the broad light sensitivity range of ISO 200 to ISO 3200, and features refined high-ISO noise reduction.

3.0" LCD monitor: A high-resolution, super-density, 920,000-dot LCD monitor makes critical image review possible. This monitor also allows ultra-wide, 170-degree viewing in all directions.

Live view: You'll also have a live preview of your subject, giving you point-and-shoot feel with the quality of a DSLR.

11-area AF: The sensor module offers an 11-area AF that ensures consistently fast and precise focus lock under varying shooting conditions. The wide area AF system gives greater compositional freedom when shooting sports and action.

4.5fps continuous shooting: Capture fast action and fleeting expressions. The D90 can shoot up to 4.5 frames per second.

Scene Recognition System: This system recognises subject and scene conditions prior to capturing the shot. Enjoy improved subject tracking and subject identification for rapid and accurate focus area selection. Highlight analysis optimizes auto exposure by providing more accurate control. Light source inference studies both subject and pattern to achieve optimal white balance.

HD movie mode: Capture your surroundings in cinematic quality. The D90 features the D-Movie mode, which shoots HD movie with sound at 24fps.

D-Lighting enhancement: This technology compensates for underexposed images or insufficient flash by automatically adding light and detail to selected shots where needed, without affecting properly exposed areas.

In-camera editing menu: The in-camera editing features include Nikon D-lighting (that adds light and detail to selected shots only where needed), red-eye correction, image trimming, image overlay, monochrome black and white, sepia and cyanotype along with skylight, warm tone and custom colour filter effects.

Lens included: You'll be ready to go in no time with the included 5.8x AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens.