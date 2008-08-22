Nikon D700 First Photos: Yep, Little D3

DigitalCameraInfo has the first shots taken by Nikon's D700, aka little D3. Since it uses the same sensor as the D3 (which Wired just gave 10 out of 10), we expected it take the same unbelievably low noise shots, even at higher ISO speeds that would make lesser cameras bleed grain. So how does it fare? The picture above was shot at ISO 6400. We've got a couple of the big and pretty low-light, make-or-break shots below, but head over to DigitalCameraInfo to see even more.

ISO 400

ISO 3200 [DigitalCameraInfo]