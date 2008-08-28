Nikon Celebrates D90 Release With Lens Price Cut

Everyone's excited about Nikon's new D90 DSLR. Well, everybody except Canon fanboys, that is. And it makes sense - it's the first DSLR that lets you record video, after all. If you're hanging out for some Australian info, the price of the body-only kit will be $1,549, with lens kits likely to cost a few hundred dollars more when they launch mid to late September.

But the other piece of exciting news is that in addition to launching the D90 (and a new 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED VR lens for $479), Nikon are also dropping the price off a heap of their current lenses, which could be particularly useful for some creative videos.

If you are looking at getting some new Nikon lenses, here's a snapshot of their new pricing:

• NIKKOR AF-S DX 12-24mm now $1499 (30% reduction) • NIKKOR AF-S DX 17-55mm now $1999 (23% reduction) • NIKKOR AF-S 17-35mm now $2199 (25% reduction) • NIKKOR AF-S 200-400mm VR now $8999 (20% reduction) • NIKKOR AF-S 300mm VR now $6999 (23% reduction)

Sure, those lenses are more expensive than the new camera itself, but if you're serious about photography and need some more lenses in your arsenal, this is one of the best opportunities you're likely to get.

[Nikon Australia]