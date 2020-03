Sony's latest range of NW-E MP3 players appeared on the company's New Zealand site today in a range of colours. The line features the NWZ-E435, NWZ-E436 and NWZ-E438, which will come in 2GB, 4GB and 8GB, respectively. All models include a 2" QVGA TFT LCD display, FM tuner, and support MP3 (obviously), WMA, AAC, and linear PCM codec support. No pricing just yet, but they're rumoured to be hitting the channel within the next month or so. [Sony Insider]