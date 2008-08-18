New Space Suits Deal Cancelled: Astronaut's Wardrobes Bare

Back in June we brought you the news that NASA's astronauts would be wearing brand new-designed space suits when they walk on the Moon next. But now it looks like the firm Oceaneering, who had been awarded the contract, have had the deal pulled by the government after protests about the procurement from a rival suit manufacturer. It's a US$745 million contract for 109 suits (24 for the moon,) so we get why it's important. But I hope the mess is sorted soon: you don't really want astros popping open their space wardrobe and thinking "Oh, I can't go out tonight, I've not a thing to wear." [AP]