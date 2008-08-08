New Material Stretches While Conducting Electricity

Japanese researchers have developed a new material capable of stretching to roughly twice its natural shape while conducting electricity—before snapping back with no damage to the circuit. It's essentially a rubber polymer filled with carbon nanotubes, and it could be used to create anything from a curved eye-replacement camera (which is currently in development) to a new class of NERF footballs. So are you thinking what we're thinking? Yes, bring on the prank Silly Putty. And who's the sicko pasting T1000 shots on my friendly post? [Reuters via Newlaunches]