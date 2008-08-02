This is the first look at Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington), the major wild card character in the upcoming fourth installment in the Terminator series. Rumours abound about Marcus' background - and humanness - but most of them are too spoilerific to post here, so let's just go with what we know and see: he's a major character, he's not John Connor, he looks pretty serious and maybe, just maybe, there's frayed a wire poking out from beneath his clavicle. I mean, it's probably just his shirt, but it's pretty suggestive. In other words, ladies and gentlemen, we might have ourselves a new Arnie. [Terminator Salvation on Giz]

If you missed this the first time around, here's the teaser trailer:

