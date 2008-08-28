New iPod Nano Mock-up Takes the Sting Out of the New iPod Nano

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I can't speak for everyone in the room, but I'm not all that excited about the possibility of the iPod nano returning to its long, skinny origins. Originally repulsed by the latest iteration of nano, the deformed, squat body won me over the first time I actually held it in my hand. And it instantly made the styling of its thin predecessor seem like a vanity device—a lipstick-like accessory, not something designed to easily play my music. Anyway, these concept mock-ups by flickr's Umpa reminded me that skinny is still pretty hot. Widen the screen a tad and I might be sold, again. Bonus shot:

You see, putting Wall-E on the screen makes the concept oh so much more convincing. And adorable. [flickr Thanks Breno!]

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

