Your current cheap options for international data from AT&T are 20MB for US$24.99 or 50 MB for US$59.99—ream city, though without them there's no lube at all, as Blam found out when he came back from Brazil, where AT&T's int'l roaming discounts don't apply. AT&T now has two iPhone specific plans: 100MB for US$120, and 200MB for US$200, a savings of $0 and US$40, respectively. Still, ouch. [AT&T]