NetShare Pulled From iPhone App Store (Again)

We've been wondering how the people behind NetShare get their app approved by Apple for the iPhone App Store. It adds the ability to tether your laptop to your iPhone, using the handset's 3G modem as your laptop's own, meaning you can go pretty much anywhere you can find a decent signal and have full Internet access on your laptop without Wi-Fi, all for free. And then the app was pulled from the store. And then it was back. And now it's gone again. Hopefully you were lucky enough to grab it while it was available, because we're not sure Apple's going to let it out again.