Netflix's Shipping Systems Have Been FUBARed Since Tuesday

CNBC reports that Netflix' shipping systems have been at least partially broken since Tuesday. They managed to ship nothing on Tuesday, half of what they were supposed to on Wednesday, and nothing today. What's the deal?

Apparently the outage affects 1/3 of their customers, to whom Netflix is trying to figure out the best way to refund some cash. They're still not sure what the root of the problems are, so in essence, they have no idea how to fix it. Be prepared for a few more days of outages, unless it turns out that it's a super easy fix that's much harder to diagnose than to repair. Your Bernie Mac marathon will have to wait. :( [CNBC via Valleywag - Image Credit]