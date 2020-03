Netflix's bonered shipping system hasn't magically fixed itself yet, but Reuters reports that they're resuming shipments to the affected customers. The company, which shipped nothing early Thursday morning, wants to get back to normal sometime on Friday, which may or may not be the case. The good news is that they've fixed most of the problems (or so they claim), but if you really need something to watch, their Watch Now streaming is still up. [Reuters via CrunchGear - Image Credit]