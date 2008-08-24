NEC Wireless USB Prototype Just As Fast As USB 2.0

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wireless USB has finally begun to match regular USB 2.0 speeds, making our inevitable launch into a life untethered by the confines of copper and rubber cabling all the more forthcoming. At the Fall 2008 Intel Developer Forum, NEC unveiled a WUSB prototype that transfers at speeds of 200Mbits per second. The company didn't mention the effective range or when it plans on commercialising its new technology, but it's still exciting news for all of us who have trouble finding our desks under the tangle of our various USB doohickeys. [Tech On via EverythingUSB]

