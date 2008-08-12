Navigon Set To Launch In Australia

For a relatively small market, the Australian satnav scene certainly has a lot of players. Think about it: There's TomTom, Garmin, Mio, Navman, Pioneer, Uniden, Magellan... plus countless cheap Chinese manufacturers offering sub-$200 devices.
Well, as of today, the market is even slightly more crowded, with Navigon hitting Australian shelves through distributor Navigation Solutions. Typically, the release doesn't actually mention what models will be on sale, nor how much they'll cost. It also fails to describe whether any of the models available in Australia will work with the SUNA traffic channel. However, they do mention that the new models (whatever they are) will hit shelves at the end of August, and will use Navteq maps.
Hopefully we'll find out more soon. In the meantime, press release junkies can find this one - in its entirety - below the fold...
MEDIA RELEASE 11th august 2008 NAVIGON LAUNCHES GPS RANGE IN AUSTRALIA New Distributor brings 'The Next Generation in GPS Technology' to Australia. Navigation Solutions will be the exclusive distributor in Australia for the NAVIGON range of Personal Navigation Devices (PND). Based in Sydney, Navigation Solutions will assume responsibility for marketing, warehousing, service and support, both from a channel and end user perspective. Product range will be offered commencing late August 2008 with supply handled through a network of retailers.
'NAVIGON - one of the biggest names in GPS navigation' Based in Germany, NAVIGON has been involved with GPS technology for over 17 years and developed the first Personal Navigation Device in 1996. They have gone on to produce the hardware and software platforms that power many of the products in the navigation market today.
Traditionally a 'behind the scenes' operator, NAVIGON have partnered with some of the biggest names in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. Over the years they have won many industry awards and millions of consumers around the world benefitting from products that incorporate their technology.
One and a half year ago NAVIGON launched its first own range of Personal Navigation Devices under the NAVIGON brand in Europe. This range was extended to the United States late last year. With superior functionality, advanced interfacing, brilliant design and a German commitment to quality, they have achieved relevant market shares in a short period of time. When launched in Australia they will offer consumers industry-leading product at competitive pricing.
NAVIGON's stunning product range is designed to make satellite navigation accessible to a wider market. They bring the on-screen image closer to reality to help motorists navigate their way through the increasingly complex intersections on motorways and in busy city centres. The combination of superior and up to date map presentation in cooperation with NAVTEQ, advanced interface and German design provides for a unique offering that is well suited to both existing GPS users thinking of upgrading and first time users.
Gordon Kerr has been appointed as Navigation Solutions' General Manager for Sales and Marketing. Gordon brings with him over 16 years of Consumer Electronics experience, including 8 years at Sony Australia.
Kerr notes: "NAVIGON has performed well wherever it has launched. Just five months after the complete line was launched in the USA, NAVIGON became the Number 4 GPS brand. The features, quality and European styling should resonate strongly with Australian consumers."
In conjunction with this appointment, Navigation Solutions is also pleased to welcome Paul Lipscomb formerly from Samsung to the role of Product Marketing Manager. In Paul's words: "NAVIGON deliver a whole new level of experience for in-car navigation. Finally the southern hemisphere will have access to industry leading technology".
ABOUT NAVIGON AG NAVIGON AG is one of the world's leading providers of navigation systems. With its own portable navigation devices and partnerships with well-known consumer electronics manufacturers, NAVIGON stands for high-quality GPS navigation on pocket PCs, PNDs and mobile phones. NAVIGON also offers professional navigation solutions such as driver assistance components for the automotive OEM market. NAVIGON was founded in 1991, employs over 400 employees and has its own representatives in Asia, Europe and North America.