Navigon Set To Launch In Australia

For a relatively small market, the Australian satnav scene certainly has a lot of players. Think about it: There's TomTom, Garmin, Mio, Navman, Pioneer, Uniden, Magellan... plus countless cheap Chinese manufacturers offering sub-$200 devices.

Well, as of today, the market is even slightly more crowded, with Navigon hitting Australian shelves through distributor Navigation Solutions. Typically, the release doesn't actually mention what models will be on sale, nor how much they'll cost. It also fails to describe whether any of the models available in Australia will work with the SUNA traffic channel. However, they do mention that the new models (whatever they are) will hit shelves at the end of August, and will use Navteq maps.

Hopefully we'll find out more soon. In the meantime, press release junkies can find this one - in its entirety - below the fold...