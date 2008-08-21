Mythbusters Will 'Prove' Moon Landing Wasn't a Hoax

A week from today the Mythbusters say they're going to tackle "one of the biggest myths of all": that the moon landing was a hoax. Um, isn't it the other way around? Waaay more people seem to think we took a tin can, loaded it up with rocket fuel and successfully shot ourselves to the moon and back. I'm not sure how showing how crappy your own fake moon landing looks proves anything, nor does going to NASA centres (the hoaxers themselves!) for "evidence." Verdict: They're totally in on it. I mean, just look at Buzz Aldrin. [Wired via Dirty Laundry - Thanks Richard!]