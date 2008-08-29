MythBusters Build a 2100-Barrel Paintball Gun to Paint the Mona Lisa, Instantly

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In a presentation made at Nvidia's NVISION show this week, Adam and Jamie unveiled a 2100 barrel paintball gun and—in an instant—painted a pretty convincing (if not slightly drippy) Mona Lisa. In typical MythBusters fashion, the incredibly elaborate experiment was only tenuously linked to their hypothesis. The presentation was intended to represent the difference in operation between single and multicore processors, referring to current gen CPUs versus GPUs, respectively.

Of course, the reality of parallel computing is much more complex than the MythBusters are making it seem here, but as with many of the experiments on their TV show, the sheer ridiculousness of this demonstration makes its questionable veracity completely, totally, seriously excusable. Now that they've built this thing, the MythBusters have a clear and undeniable responsibility to turn it on a human and put the results on TV. Thanks in advance, guys. [TGDaily via CrunchGear

