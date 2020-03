That mystery tablet PC that appeared at the end of Intel's presentation at IDF last night is no classmate, or super-powered Speak&Spell either: It's a Panasonic Toughbook-alike tablet. More specifically it's a "Mobile Clinical Assistant" device, aimed at doctors and nurses who are under an increasing burden of digital data and imagery nowadays, though there's not much more info available than that fact yet. Shucks... and there we were hoping for something a little more Classmate-y. [Ubergizmo]