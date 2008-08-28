Mysterious Axolute Sink Works Without a Drainpipe

The Axolute sink takes minimalism to such extremes that it completely does away with the drainpipe. If you are hoping that magic is somehow involved in removing the water, I hate to disappoint but the truth is actually very simple. The secret is patented "Horizontal Integrated Siphon" technology, which is just a fancy way of saying a horizontal drain. It's not quite as interesting as my beloved fossil washbasin, but I certainly wouldn't mind having one in my bathroom (although I'm sure I could not afford it). The Axolute comes in the stainless steel version pictured above, as well as a white version with several coloured trim options. [Axolute Design via Trendir via DVICE]

