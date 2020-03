File this under the new to us category, though the site technically launched in July. Mygazines allows you to read fully scanned magazines online. All of your favourites are there—Seventeen, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Brides and Oprah—that is, until the publishing industry figures out how to shut down a site registered in the Caribbean island of Anguilla. [Mygazines via Lifehacker]