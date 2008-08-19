Muxtape Getting Eaten By RIAA?

We all know about Pandora's troubles paying their ever-increasing rent to the RIAA Copyright Royalty Board, but now another one of our favourite internet music spots could be succumbing to corporate pressure as well. Muxtape, the site that allowed users to make 12-song playlists of their music and share them online has been (temporarily?) shut down. Their page is left with the simple message "Muxtape will be unavailable for a brief period while we sort out a problem with the RIAA." And once again, the RIAA does its job to ensure that no one anywhere gets excited about music. [Muxtape via OhGizmo]

UPDATE: Is it a joke? From Muxtape's tumblr blog: "No artists or labels have complained. The site is not closed indefinitely. Stay tuned."