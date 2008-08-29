Mozilla's Ubiquity For Firefox Alpha 0.1 Looks Fantastic



Ubiquity for Firefox from Aza Raskin on Vimeo Have you ever been frustrated by the lack of being able to embed maps in your emails easily, or just how awkward it can be to share information online? Well you may want to check out the prototype software from Mozilla Labs called Ubiquity.

It is in its very early development stages, more prototype than anything else, but even so it looks like it has the potential to completely change the way we interact with our information online.As you can see from the video, Ubiquity lets you easily do everything from embed maps and web-based reviews into the body of your email quickly and easily, share information (over email, IM or Twitter) painlessly and even add new features to it with a minimum of effort.

You can download it for yourself here (it requires Firefox). Let us know what you think.

[Ubiquity - Thanks Drew!]