Motorola Cannot Possibly Stop Sucking Until After Mid-2009

Motorola's mobile devices division has a new CEO, Sanjay Jha, from Qualcomm. Huzzah! With some new direction, maybe they'll stop doing that massive sucking thing they've been doing for the last couple years, right? Sure, but not anytime soon. In a conference call shortly after his official coronation, he admits that "between here and the middle of next year" not much can change—you'll have to wait until the second half of 2009 to see the new (and hopefully less sucky) Motorola. Meaning we've got another year of Razrs, ROKRS and Qs to look foward to. Sigh. [Silicon Alley Insider]