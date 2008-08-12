Motorola Alexander's QWERTY-Free Cousin: The Atila

It's been about a week since spy shots of the Motorola Alexander surfaced, and it appears that it will be followed by an inbred cousin dubbed "Atila" that was born without a QWERTY keyboard. It will also be the first Motorola device with tri-band UMTS/HSDPA. Other features include: quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE, 7.2Mbps HSDPA, 1.8Mbps HSUPA, 2.8″ QVGA 240 x 320 screen, Wi-Fi b/g, a Qualcomm 7201A chipset and Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional. As usual, no release date or pricing has been announced just yet. [BGR]