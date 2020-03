It has been a few months since we first heard about the upcoming "Alexander" phone from Motorola—a release that was considered a do-or-die for the company. BGR has managed to snag a spy shot of the phone that clearly shows a Windows Mobile platform running (listed at 6.1 but may be 7) as opposed to UIQ and what appears to be a vertical sliding QWERTY. It's still slated for a Q4 release, but I don't see it bringing Moto back from the brink or anything. [BGR]