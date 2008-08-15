MotoPod Solves The Eternal Problem: What Do I Do With My Motorcycle When I'm Flying My Cessna?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Stash it under the belly of the plane for an Indiana-Jones-style getaway once you hit the landing strip, of course. The good folks at MotoPod will mod your light aircraft with one of their aerodynamic moto-carriers, and give you a customised folding motorcycle to cram inside of it for around US$10k. Sure it'll shave a few knots off of your cruising speed, but when you mount up with a hot blonde (or tiny Asian sidekick) and ride off on your foldable mini-Hog, you'll know you made the right choice. And judging from the demo video, the MotoPOD looks like it could also serve as an effective canoe, nicely rounding out the land-sea-air transportation trifecta for which every adventuring anthropologist strives.

Now all it needs is a Tumbler-like mechanism to instantly eject the moto. [MotoPod via Oh Gizmo]

