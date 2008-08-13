MotionX Dice Contains Realistic Dice Physics, Is Free

Fullpower's just released a free version of their MotionX Poker iPhone app containing just the dice-rolling part of the gameplay. You roll dice by shaking the phone, which is then rendered quite well in 3D. Hell, even Walt "Goatberg" Mossberg loves this thing, and he doesn't seem like a guy who likes gaming. Our only wish is that you could change the number of faces on the dice, which would make it useful for D&D and other nerdlinger games. [Apple]

On another note, it seems this game uses vibration when you roll, which we thought was a no-no under Apple's rules. Strange!