More Details, Dates Leak on T-Mobile's 3G Rollout Calendar

If you're a T-Mo user with a 3G-capable piece, you're probably ready to start, you know, using it. Cellphone Signal is reporting on more info of the rollout through 2008, and it's pretty much in line with the city selection we saw leak in April. No official confirmation here but the list contains a few more rumoured launch dates popping up for September.

The full leaked list (including cities recently launched):

Baltimore - Aug 18th

Houston - Aug 19th

Minneapolis - Aug 20th

San Diego - Sept 15th

Los Angeles - Sept 16th

Phoenix - Sept 16th

Sacramento - Sept 17th

Portland - Sept 18th

Seattle - Sept 23rd

San Francisco - Sept 24th

The remainder of the list of rumoured 2008 cities is the same group from April:

Atlanta

Birmingham

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Kansas City

Memphis

Miami

New England

Orlando

Philadelphia

Tampa

Washington, D.C.

Almost there, urban T-Mobilers. [Cellphone Signal via BGR]