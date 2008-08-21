How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

More Details, Dates Leak on T-Mobile's 3G Rollout Calendar

If you're a T-Mo user with a 3G-capable piece, you're probably ready to start, you know, using it. Cellphone Signal is reporting on more info of the rollout through 2008, and it's pretty much in line with the city selection we saw leak in April. No official confirmation here but the list contains a few more rumoured launch dates popping up for September.

The full leaked list (including cities recently launched):

Baltimore - Aug 18th
Houston - Aug 19th
Minneapolis - Aug 20th
San Diego - Sept 15th
Los Angeles - Sept 16th
Phoenix - Sept 16th
Sacramento - Sept 17th
Portland - Sept 18th
Seattle - Sept 23rd
San Francisco - Sept 24th

The remainder of the list of rumoured 2008 cities is the same group from April:

Atlanta
Birmingham
Chicago
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Kansas City
Memphis
Miami
New England
Orlando
Philadelphia
Tampa
Washington, D.C.

Almost there, urban T-Mobilers. [Cellphone Signal via BGR]

