Mojave Experiment Goes Awry, Some Guy Loads Vista on his PlayStation 3

We're not sure what possessed one man to load Windows Vista onto his PS3—hopefully for the science experiment, not the promise of Aero—but he did and the world will never be quite the same. The only catch is that if you think Vista is slow on a PC, you're a spoiled, rotten person. In this clip, Vista takes roughly 25 minutes to boot and 12 minutes to open Notepad. Because in order to run Vista on the PS3's unique platform, the tester had to use the processor emulator QEMU—apparently rumours that Vista ran on tears are unfounded. [PS3Hax]