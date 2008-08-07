Modded Millennium Falcon Can Pass for Real Movie Prop

Giz reader Peter Clute saw the impressive Hasbro Millennium Falcon and instead of just buying it to play and go all pew-pew with it, he decided to make it better, painting new wear and tear details, and adding a motion sensor and infrared sensor, and a load of extra LEDs. The results are impressive:

The very next thing I did was set to tearing it apart to see how it worked. Once I had it apart, I decided to add some additional LED running lights and some interior lights as well. In all I have about 18 hours into this project and I am pleased with the results. Needless to say Pete Jr is certainly excited about it too.

If the cockpit wasn't out of proportion, this would have been a perfect model for the movie. [Peter Clute]