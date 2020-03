If you thought talking on a Bluetooth headset in public makes someone look crazy, get a load of this Hair Dryer headset. It plugs into Nokia, Samsung, and Sony Ericsson mobile phones and it will virtually guarantee that you get some breathing room in a crowded subway train. Nobody wants to sit next to the lunatic talking into a hair dryer—even the guy who smells like pee and thinks he is Jesus. Available for US$8. [Deal Extreme via GeekAlerts]