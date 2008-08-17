Mobile Microwave Brings Food Nuking Into Your Automobile

Roadsters who want their Hot Pockets on the go can now invest in a In-Car Microwave Oven! This mobile meal maker is made of a robust steel construction, boasts an LED screen with touchscreen operation, and can be powered either via your 12 volt cigarette lighter socket or directly by the car battery. The company supplying this modern marvel warns that your vehicle had better already be started before using the direct-from-car-battery method, lest your battery become discharged. Also, going with the 12 volt option means a cup of coffee will take roughly six minutes to heat up. But even slowly nuked food has got to be better than some of those roadside dining options, right? Get yours imported from the U.K. for US$167. [Product Page via Cnet]