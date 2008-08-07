MIT Students Working On $12 Desktop For Developing Nations' Schools

Forget the OLPC laptop, MIT's new hotness is the US$12 desktop computer for developing countries based roughly on the NES. The goal is to create an equivalent of the Apple II from the '80s for less fortunate students across the world, likely to complement the OLPC laptop initiative. The designers imagine schools with computer labs where kids could learn the basics that they could use later in life. And the good news for the students who may someday get these is that gaming is indeed part of the package. [Project Page via Baltimore Sun]