MIT Students Working On $12 Desktop For Developing Nations' Schools

Forget the OLPC laptop, MIT's new hotness is the US$12 desktop computer for developing countries based roughly on the NES. The goal is to create an equivalent of the Apple II from the '80s for less fortunate students across the world, likely to complement the OLPC laptop initiative. The designers imagine schools with computer labs where kids could learn the basics that they could use later in life. And the good news for the students who may someday get these is that gaming is indeed part of the package. [Project Page via Baltimore Sun]

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
This Tesla Model X Has Driven Over 640,000 Kilometres, Here Are All The Parts That Had To Be Replaced

Recently sold on the website Only Used Tesla is what is believed to be the highest-mileage Tesla Model X in the world—a 2016 “90D” rental car/shuttle with over 400,000 miles (640,000 km) on the odometer. The company that owned it, Tesloop, gave me the vehicle’s full maintenance records, so let’s look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 640,000 kilometres in this condition.

