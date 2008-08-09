Mindblowing Fireworks Celebrate Olympic Games and 08/08/08

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Today is August 8, 2008: 8/8/8. A special day in history because of many reasons, starting with today's opening of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China. I've been watching the ceremony live all morning here in Sweden, and it has been truly amazing at moments, like when the whole city lighted up with the biggest display of fireworks I've ever seen. And apart from the fact that the date itself looks cool (it could have been perfect for the apocalypse) in the technology world, 8/8/8 is also special for other reasons:

1876 - Thomas Edison receives a patent for his mimeograph, a precursor of the photocopier.
1908 - Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It's the Wright Brothers' first public flight and the French public goes wild.
1910 - The US Army installs the first tricycle landing gear on the Army's Wright Flyer.
1929 - The German airship Graf Zeppelin begins a round-the-world flight.
1946 - First flight of the Convair B-36. The B-36 was the largest mass-produced piston engined aircraft ever made and the biggest wingspan combat aircraft ever built.
1974 - Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon announces his resignation, effective the next day.
1989 - Space Shuttle program: STS-28 Mission - Space Shuttle Columbia takes off on a secret five-day military mission.

