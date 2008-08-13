Microsoft's 'Unwrap Mosaics' Add Moustaches (and More) to Video

Imagine being able to put a handlebar mustache on Grandma in a home video as easily as you could with Photoshop and a digital image. Microsoft showed off new technology called "Unwrap Mosaics" at the SIGGRAPH trade show in Los Angeles that could make this dream a reality without the need for fancy professional equipment.

By "unwrapping" or flattening a 3D image, the program simplifies the editing process, making it possible to add artifacts and other special effects with greater ease. The project is only in the research phase at the moment, but the long term goal would undoubtedly be to slap a UI on there and deliver it to a mustache hungry public. Hit the link for a videos and documentation on the Unwrap Mosaic technology. [Unwrap Mosaics]