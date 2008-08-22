Microsoft's Seinfeld Ads May Include Colbert, McConaughey and the Late Bernie Mac

Earlier today we learned that Microsoft is planning a US$300 million advertising campaign starring Jerry Seinfeld in an attempt to counter the success that Apple has had with their PC vs Mac ads. However, according to FBLA, Microsoft may not stop with Seinfeld. Rumour has it that stars like Sarah Silverman, Willie Nelson, Travis Pastrana, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Nader, Rob Corddry, Stephen Colbert and even the late Bernie Mac might also make an appearance. Again, it's just a rumour, but this approach worked for the Bill Gates retirement video didn't it? [FBLA via Gawker]