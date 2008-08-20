Microsoft Says All Xbox Live iPhone Apps Gotta Be Free

Microsoft hasn't released its own Xbox Live iPhone app (and we're kinda thinking they won't), but it's definitely cool letting developers fill the gap, on one condition: They can't charge for the app. Of the three Live apps in the App Store, two are free right now, though iLive still charges US$1.99, even though it has the worst interface of the three. Microsoft can boss them around 'cause they're all getting Live info through the Xbox Community Developer Program. Either way, that works for us. [Joystiq]