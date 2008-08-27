Microsoft: 'Say Goodbye to Laser'

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft has a teaser up on their hardware site with the tagline "Say Goodbye to Laser." Most likely a hint regarding the upcoming Sept. 9 Microsoft event, we can only assume that Microsoft has developed an alternative to the near-perfect laser mouse or maybe made a breakthrough in "optical" media. (Well, one of those choices, or they've developed an advanced rail gun/microwave/nuclear technology that the Navy and DARPA will pursue instead of high powered beams of light.)

UPDATE: As our clever commenters have discovered, it's probably this product.

Our mock-up after the jump.

As you can see, the potential applications are quite promising. [Microsoft via SeattlePI]

