MeisterGRIP Gives Robot Arm Controls To Your Palms

Who doesn't want the ability to control robotic arms? Especially when the robo-arms are mapped directly to contact points and grasping-force from your own five fingers. Even though this wonderfully named MiesterGRIP does indeed give you robo-arm control, don't expect to be lifting cars anytime soon since it appears grabbing a balloon is the most exciting trick that's currently possible.

The important part of all this isn't really the robotic arms but more the controller device. A cylindrical interface is gripped by each hand and measures each contact point on your palms and fingers, which allows for the slightness variation in applied pressure to control the attached robo-arms. The cylindrical interface is also mounted upon a movable controller which will register directional movements. So what this means is all your finger, hand and arm movements are transferred over to the robo-arms without even getting out of your seat.

But yeah, there's still no super-powerful robot arms... sorry [MeisterGRIP at SIGGRAPH]